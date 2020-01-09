Global  

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs.

Los Angeles Kings, 01/09/2020
Kempe helps last-place Kings stun Golden Knights 4-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings surprised the Vegas Golden...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



oneluvwill

Gina Cappelletti RT @8NewsNow: TOUGH KNIGHT: Adrian Kempe scored two goals as the last-place Los Angeles Kings surprised the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. https… 14 minutes ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW TOUGH KNIGHT: Adrian Kempe scored two goals as the last-place Los Angeles Kings surprised the Vegas Golden Knights… https://t.co/JGRntSoZKq 22 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Los Angeles Kings (5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2) - 1/9/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/JQJcXJkXtM 25 minutes ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Kings ride four-goal first period to win against Golden Knights https://t.co/VKRR2BuJFu via @NHLdotcom 41 minutes ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Kings ride four-goal first period to win against Golden Knights https://t.co/aOO9eStmQr via @nhl 45 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Last-place Kings topple Golden Knights. MORE: https://t.co/RfglB86OeB https://t.co/7upEkTmKls 2 hours ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jack Campbell made a season-high 44 saves, and the Kings scored four goals in the first period of a 5-2 win at the… https://t.co/yVD4h4Jk15 2 hours ago

shepardprice

Shepard Pr❄️ Kings 5, Golden Knights 2: A brutal first period dooms Vegas in loss to Kings https://t.co/5IBPK0JC37 2 hours ago


Knightly Forecast for Jan. 9 2020 vs Los Angeles Kings [Video]Knightly Forecast for Jan. 9 2020 vs Los Angeles Kings

Heading to the Vegas Golden Knights game on January 9 2020 vs the LA Kings? Dress appropriately by checking out our Knightly Forecast.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights [Video]Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars, 01/08/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

