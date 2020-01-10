Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fire District 3 surprises volunteer Chaplain with new car

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Fire District 3 surprises volunteer Chaplain with new carFire District 3 surprises volunteer Chaplain with new car
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fire District 3 surprises volunteer Chaplain with new car

Andryanna says: "loren myers has continued to help the community even though both of his cars are in pretty bad shape.

Now he'll be able to continue to help out the community with a more reliable source of transportation."

Loren myers has been a chaplain for fire district 3 for 13 years --taking care of families during their worst times.

Patrick says: "he's always there when we need him or when someone in a traumatic event needs him.

He's an asset to us, an asset to the community."

He drives his own car to do that but the car is falling apart.

Patrick says: "he always talks about how it's like not a very good car and we noticed that it's not very safe for him to be driving."

But gone are the days of driving a car without a working gas gauge--and a failiing transmission.

"we saved a bunch of money..and bought you a new car,."

"noooo....are you serious?"

"yeah!

Seriously" now loren is riding in a 2004 poniac grand prix.

No two line loren says: "it's wonderful!

It's wonderful!"

Butted loren says: "i've never had pontiac before.

I've never had a fancy car like this before.

So it just blows me away."

It's all thanks to the fundraising work of lithia motors, the community and of course the firefighters at fire district 3.

Loren says: "firefighting is a family.

We care a lot about one another.

And they just show me that they care and they love me as much as i love and care about them."

Andryanna says: "the very first thing loren plans to do with his new car besides drive home is go to his doctor's appointment and continue to help the community.

In central point, andryanna sheppard, newswatch 12."

Right




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDRV

NewsWatch 12 Volunteer Chaplain Loren Myers has been driving his own car to respond to fires in Jackson County for 13 years. Whe… https://t.co/QDKafk6jG5 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.