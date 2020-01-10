Fire District 3 surprises volunteer Chaplain with new car

Andryanna says: "loren myers has continued to help the community even though both of his cars are in pretty bad shape.

Now he'll be able to continue to help out the community with a more reliable source of transportation."

Loren myers has been a chaplain for fire district 3 for 13 years --taking care of families during their worst times.

Patrick says: "he's always there when we need him or when someone in a traumatic event needs him.

He's an asset to us, an asset to the community."

He drives his own car to do that but the car is falling apart.

Patrick says: "he always talks about how it's like not a very good car and we noticed that it's not very safe for him to be driving."

But gone are the days of driving a car without a working gas gauge--and a failiing transmission.

"we saved a bunch of money..and bought you a new car,."

"noooo....are you serious?"

"yeah!

Seriously" now loren is riding in a 2004 poniac grand prix.

No two line loren says: "it's wonderful!

It's wonderful!"

Butted loren says: "i've never had pontiac before.

I've never had a fancy car like this before.

So it just blows me away."

It's all thanks to the fundraising work of lithia motors, the community and of course the firefighters at fire district 3.

Loren says: "firefighting is a family.

We care a lot about one another.

And they just show me that they care and they love me as much as i love and care about them."

Andryanna says: "the very first thing loren plans to do with his new car besides drive home is go to his doctor's appointment and continue to help the community.

In central point, andryanna sheppard, newswatch 12."

