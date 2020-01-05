Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tanhaji REPORTERS Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Ajay Devgn, Kajol | Tanhaji MOVIE REVIEW

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 05:44s - Published < > Embed
Tanhaji REPORTERS Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Ajay Devgn, Kajol | Tanhaji MOVIE REVIEW

Tanhaji REPORTERS Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Ajay Devgn, Kajol | Tanhaji MOVIE REVIEW

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer film Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior is all set to release in theatre this weekend.

Have a look at the reporters review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan sparkle in Om Raut's thrilling historical

Tanhaji review: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan's big budget historical documents the bravery of...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •DNA


Kajol shares a behind-the-scenes clip of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol, who will be featuring opposite husband actor Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ajay Devgn & Kajol host special screening of Tanhaji [Video]Watch: Ajay Devgn & Kajol host special screening of Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn and Kajol hosted a special screening of 'Tanhaji'. Ajay donned a dark denim shirt and jeans for the occasion. Kajol dazzled in black suit with her son Yug.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published

Ajay Devgn On His 100th Film Tanhaji, Golmaal 5, Web Series With Kajol | EXCLUSIVE [Video]Ajay Devgn On His 100th Film Tanhaji, Golmaal 5, Web Series With Kajol | EXCLUSIVE

Ajay Devgn speaks on completing his 100 films journey in the industry, Tanhaji and much more. Have a look at our exclusive interview.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 07:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.