Watch l India, China together can build a better world: Chinese Envoy to India

Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong said that India and China together can build a better world.

Speaking at the China-India Youth Dialogue, Weidong said that both countries should work together to safeguard free trade and multilateralism.
