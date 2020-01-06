Global  

Celebrities dig deep for Australia bushfires

Celebrities dig deep for Australia bushfires

Celebrities dig deep for Australia bushfires

A host of celebrities have donated millions of dollars to help the fight against the vast bushfires burning across Australia.
Morrison says bushfire-ravaged communities the priority as celebrities pile on

As celebrities single out climate change as the cause of Australia's bushfires, Scott Morrison says...
The Age

Celebrities use Golden Globes stage to speak out about the Australian bushfires crisis

Climate change and the bushfires emergency in Australia took centre stage at this year's Golden Globe...
Mashable


8 celebrities who have donated to fight Australia's wildfires

Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published

How celebrities are reacting to the Australian fires

The Australian bushfires are raging on, and celebrities are sharing ways to help

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:01Published

