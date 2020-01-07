Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on stage at the CES 2020

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on stage at the CES 2020

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on stage at the CES 2020

On the way to the mobility of the future, Mercedes-Benz is a pioneer going far beyond the purely technical realisation of the automobile from today's point of view.

Instead, the company's experts anticipate different perspectives and social trends.

With the VISION AVTR, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating a sustainable vision of zero-emission mobility - also in terms of drive technology.

With its four high-performance and near-wheel-built electric motors, the VISION AVTR embodies a particularly agile implementation of the vision of a dynamic luxury sedan.

With a combined engine power of more than 350 kW, the VISION AVTR sets a new benchmark for EQ Power.

Thanks to the intelligent and fully variable torque distribution, the power of the four fully individually controllable motors is not only managed in the best possible way in terms of driving dynamics, but above all in a highly efficient manner.

The innovative all-wheel drive with torque vectoring enables completely new freedoms and guarantees driving dynamics at the highest level while at the same time providing the best possible active safety.

This means that each wheel can be driven separately and depending on the driving situation.

Due to the possibility to drive the front and rear axles simultaneously or in opposite ways, the VISION AVTR can move sideways by approx.

30 degrees, in contrast to conventional vehicles.

The so-called "crab movement" gives the concept vehicle a reptile-like appearance even in its movement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie 'Avatar'

Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie 'Avatar'· Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision AVTR concept car at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. · The vehicle was...
Business Insider - Published

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact future

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact futureMercedes-Benz teamed up with the "Avatar" movie franchise to create a concept car. The Vision AVTR is...
MotorAuthority - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GirlThas_Cudi

Cudi.LaFlare💚💚💚 RT @Complex: The Mercedes-Benz Vision Avtr Concept looks INSANE. https://t.co/vDufsMWIvA 5 minutes ago

ArnoldDekker

Arnold Dekker Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR: The Vision of Tomorrow’s Next Big Thing https://t.co/MQCYSMEf4y via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

sectest9

Security Testing RT @PedroRLopezGar1: The Verge give us another view of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR at CES 2020 #technology #innovation #cars https://t.co… 44 minutes ago

PedroRLopezGar1

Pedro R Lopez Garcia The Verge give us another view of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR at CES 2020 #technology #innovation #cars https://t.co/YcCKDSU8gM 44 minutes ago

Mark_Loder

Mark Loder The AMAZING NEW AVATAR MERCEDES BENZ VISION AVTR! https://t.co/f2wyCE8zUf 57 minutes ago

MYTH977

Myth977 Mercedes-Benz revealed a bizarre new car of the future with no steering wheel inspired by the science fiction movie… https://t.co/5fQovvcvpJ 1 hour ago

joseph_ippolito

Sync Media Network THE absolute Best of the Best automobile I have EVER seen Mercedes-Benz has revealed its take on the vehicle as a… https://t.co/cnBJsBkJ0V 1 hour ago

picksnipers

SniperGang Betting RT @LasVegasLocally: The new Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR showing off on the Vegas Strip, the only street it's legally allowed to use https://… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz at the CES 2020 Highlights [Video]Mercedes-Benz at the CES 2020 Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz show stand invites visitors into a world of forward-looking mobility. Visitors will be able to experience the highlights of the product and technology brand EQ – the all-electric..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:32Published

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR at the CES 2020 - Interview Gorden Wagener [Video]Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR at the CES 2020 - Interview Gorden Wagener

On the way to the mobility of the future, Mercedes-Benz is a pioneer going far beyond the purely technical realisation of the automobile from today's point of view. Instead, the company's experts..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.