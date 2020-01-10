Mercedes-Benz at the CES 2020 Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz show stand invites visitors into a world of forward-looking mobility.

Visitors will be able to experience the highlights of the product and technology brand EQ – the all-electric EQC 400 4MATIC, the Vision EQS and also a new, futuristic concept vehicle.

The 2020 show stand will give visitors the opportunity to dive into an adventure world, underscoring the consistent enhancement of the Mercedes-Benz trade show concept.

The focal point comprises the brand world as well as its products, services and innovations.