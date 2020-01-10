Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Carlos Tevez Affair

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
The Carlos Tevez Affair

The Carlos Tevez Affair

West Ham play at Bramall Lane for the first time on Friday Night Football since Carlos Tevez's goals kept West Ham in the Premier League and sent Sheffield United down in 2007.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

varlmacher

Adam Varley #bbcfootball sorry Mr Moyes but we just don't care anymore about the Tevez affair, it hurt at the time, we've been… https://t.co/zHmfAL851C 1 hour ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK Sheffield United face West Ham at Bramall Lane on Friday night for the first time since the Carlos Tevez affair and… https://t.co/jEgwptpHVT 19 hours ago

footycor

Footy Corner Sheffield United face West Ham at Bramall Lane on Friday night for the first time since the Carlos Tevez affair and… https://t.co/foX4DBypD7 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.