The Carlos Tevez Affair 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:11s - Published The Carlos Tevez Affair West Ham play at Bramall Lane for the first time on Friday Night Football since Carlos Tevez's goals kept West Ham in the Premier League and sent Sheffield United down in 2007. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Adam Varley #bbcfootball sorry Mr Moyes but we just don't care anymore about the Tevez affair, it hurt at the time, we've been… https://t.co/zHmfAL851C 1 hour ago Networkofnews UK Sheffield United face West Ham at Bramall Lane on Friday night for the first time since the Carlos Tevez affair and… https://t.co/jEgwptpHVT 19 hours ago Footy Corner Sheffield United face West Ham at Bramall Lane on Friday night for the first time since the Carlos Tevez affair and… https://t.co/foX4DBypD7 21 hours ago