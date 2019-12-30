Global  

Police investigate homicide in east Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Las Vegas police say they are investigating a homicide on Za Zu Pitts Avenue near Vegas Valley Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.

The 911 call came in at 8:49 p.m., police say.

No other information was immediately available.

13 Action News has a crew on the scene.

Police are expected to share an update soon, check ktnv.com for updates.
