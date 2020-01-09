Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fargo Season 4

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Fargo Season 4

Fargo Season 4

Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series Season four of Fargo is set in 1950, at the end of two American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago — and African-Americans who left the South in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream.

In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace.

One Italian, one African-American.

Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs.

This too is the history of America.

To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Rock Runs a Crime Family in New 'Fargo' Season 4 Trailer

Chris Rock appears on stage with co-star Jason Schwartzman while discussing their series Fargo at the...
Just Jared - Published

‘Fargo': Noah Hawley On How Season 4 Could Connect to Earlier Editions

‘Fargo': Noah Hawley On How Season 4 Could Connect to Earlier EditionsAlthough “Fargo” is an anthology series, the FX drama has made it clear over its first three...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 'Fargo': First Trailer for Chris Rock-Led Season 4 Debuts https://t.co/lp5DPKAoiE via @thr 35 seconds ago

teevee247

Tee Vee Fargo Season 4 Trailer Previews a Crime Family Child Swap https://t.co/Xnkd13RrTs 9 minutes ago

Fishnightlights

Don Mugambi Fargo Season 4 will be 🔥 https://t.co/oASBuajON7 10 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝐃𝐉𝐗𝐁𝐀𝐙𝐙 || 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Check out the First Trailer for ‘Fargo’ Season 4 Starring Chris Rock https://t.co/tS2zzfXnuK https://t.co/lyVgUU2koA 12 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Check out the First Trailer for ‘Fargo’ Season 4 Starring Chris Rock https://t.co/aYVnWpM9lN https://t.co/IAOHKXLZ67 12 minutes ago

s_h_edward

Edward RT @shadowandact: 'Fargo' Season 4 Trailer: @ChrisRock is a 1950s Missouri crime boss in latest installment of @FXNetworks anthology series… 15 minutes ago

dumitrasconiu

dumitrasconiu.design Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series https://t.co/mDmw0F0Av3 19 minutes ago

SuperPartyMarty

Martin Copping Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series https://t.co/biHG4qvSPw via @YouTube 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.