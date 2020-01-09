Fargo Season 4

Fargo Season 4 Trailer (HD) Chris Rock series Season four of Fargo is set in 1950, at the end of two American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago — and African-Americans who left the South in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream.

In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace.

One Italian, one African-American.

Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs.

This too is the history of America.

To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.