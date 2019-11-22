Law and Order SVU S21E11 She Paints for Vengeance 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:15s - Published Law and Order SVU S21E11 She Paints for Vengeance Law and Order SVU 21x11 "She Paints for Vengeance" Season 21 Episode 11 Promo - After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a billboard. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Tonya Glanz and Wolé Parks. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. 0

