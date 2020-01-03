Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that his order to kill top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani could potentially lead to war.

Chris Dignam has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

House votes to limit Trump's ability to launch military operations on Iran

The House of Representatives has voted to limit Donald Trump's ability wage war against Iran.
Independent - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersFrance 24Jerusalem PostDelawareonlineIndian ExpressWorldNewsSify


'He has no ability to negotiate': Trump said in 2011 that Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected

Social media users are drawing attention to clip from Obama's first term, and calling Trump a...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AboutDatLifeSon

BanginOutXO❤ RT @tavareskjones: #BREAKING: House passes measure seeking to limit Trump's military actions against Iran. https://t.co/2dfA3NXR59 1 minute ago

AddictedTaU

AddictedTaU RT @gatewaypundit: JUST IN: House Passes Measure Seeking to Limit President Trump's Military Actions Against Iran in 224 to 194 Vote https:… 3 minutes ago

__JunXiang__

JunXiang RT @STcom: US House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran https://t.co/zZe7hFft2Q 7 minutes ago

emailwire

emailwire Top story: House passes measure seeking to limit Trump's military actions against Iran https://t.co/LgRGRYiTRv, see… https://t.co/HBNnfZBDKO 8 minutes ago

REVOLP

Jozi South Africa RT @Reuters: MORE: The war powers resolution now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its fate is uncertain. If passed, it does… 16 minutes ago

Maryjanechatbot

Maryjanechatbot RT agency_pan: US House passes measure that would limit #Trump’s military action against #Iran… https://t.co/Fu3bb9NGMK 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. House passes war powers resolution [Video]U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran [Video]US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran

Democrat-controlled House passes non-binding War Powers resolution, but similar measure faces an uphill battle in Senate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.