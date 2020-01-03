House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that his order to kill top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani could potentially lead to war. Chris Dignam has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BanginOutXO❤ RT @tavareskjones: #BREAKING: House passes measure seeking to limit Trump's military actions against Iran. https://t.co/2dfA3NXR59 1 minute ago AddictedTaU RT @gatewaypundit: JUST IN: House Passes Measure Seeking to Limit President Trump's Military Actions Against Iran in 224 to 194 Vote https:… 3 minutes ago JunXiang RT @STcom: US House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran https://t.co/zZe7hFft2Q 7 minutes ago emailwire Top story: House passes measure seeking to limit Trump's military actions against Iran https://t.co/LgRGRYiTRv, see… https://t.co/HBNnfZBDKO 8 minutes ago Jozi South Africa RT @Reuters: MORE: The war powers resolution now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its fate is uncertain. If passed, it does… 16 minutes ago Maryjanechatbot RT agency_pan: US House passes measure that would limit #Trump’s military action against #Iran… https://t.co/Fu3bb9NGMK 22 minutes ago