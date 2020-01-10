Australian PM also suspects Iran shot down flight

|Global
WORTH WATCHING
Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy
Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial
The Crown may never tackle modern-day royal family, says producer
TRUMP IMPEACHED: House Of Representatives Charges Trump With Abuse Of Power
