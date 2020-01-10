Australian PM also suspects Iran shot down flight 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published Australian PM also suspects Iran shot down flight Scott Morrison echoes other Western leaders, saying intelligence shows missile unintentionally fired at the Boeing 737-800 jet, killing all passenger onboard. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this OccuWorld 🏴 Australian PM also suspects Iran shot down flight https://t.co/C2u6zSVgUY 2 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight Scott Morrison echoes other Western leaders, saying intelligence shows missile unintentionally fired at the Boeing 737-800 jet, killing all passenger onboard. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published 5 hours ago