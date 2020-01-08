Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family.

According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming “financially independent.” Senior members of the family were reportedly hurt from the news and disappointed.

Buckingham Palace said the situation was “complicated” and said discussions were still “at an early stage.” The couple said they would split their time between the U.K. and the U.S.
