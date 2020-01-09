Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Garcetti said: “We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times.” According to Reuters, California has the most delegates at play than any other state with 416.

Polls shows Biden at the top with Sen.

Bernie Sanders, fighting to get California.

With Sen.

Kamala Harris dropping out of the race, Biden is now attempting to win over her supporters.