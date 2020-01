Senate passes mental health hotline bill

MICHIGAN IS ONE STEP CLOSER TOHAVING A MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE.THE STATE SENATE PASSEDLEGISLATION TODAY... CREATINGTHE MICHIGAN CRISIS ANDACCESS LINE.IT WOULD CONNECT PEOPLE INMICHIGAN WITH MENTAL HEALTHRESOURCESTHROUGHOUT THE STATE.THE "MICHIGAN PROTECTION ANDADVOCACY SERVICE" TELLS OURCHRISTIANAFORD... THEY'RE EXICTED TO SEEACTION FROM THE STATE THAT WILLHELP THE PEOPLETHEY SERVE."I KNOW WHAT IT FEELS LIKE TOFEEL HELPLESS.

I KNOW WHAT ITFEELS LIKE TO NOT KNOW WHERE TOGO" STATE REPRESENTATIVE MARYWHITEFORD IS TALKING ABOUT HEREXPERIENCE TRYING TO GET HELPFOR A LOVED ONE IN A MENTALHEALTH CRISIS."I CALLED MY LOCAL COMMUNITYMENTAL HEALTH AND THEY TOLD MEWELL IF THE PERSON'S NOT ONMEDICAID OR SUICIDAL, WE CAN'THELP YOU AND THEN I CALLED SOMELOCAL PROVIDERS, THEY WEREN'TTAKING NEW PATIENTS AND IT WASAN EIGHT MONTH WAIT"FOR THREE YEARS WHITEFORD WORKEDTO GET A STATEWIDE A MENTALHEALTH HOTLINE.

THIS WEEK THESENATE VOTED TO CREATE THEMICHIGAN CRISIS AND ACESS LINECONNECTING CALLERSWITH NEEDED RESOURCES."AN INDIVIDUAL WILL CALL.

YOUCAN BE A TEACHER, YOU CAN BE ANEMERGENCY ROOM NURSE TRYING TOFIND A BED FOR SOMEBODY THAT'SIN CRISIS- A PSYCHIATRIC BED, ITCOULD BE A POLICE OFFICER, ATEACHER, JUST SOMEBODY WHO KNOWSSOMEBODY THAT THEY CARE ABOUTNEEDS HELP"MARK MCWILLIAMS WITH THEMICHIGAN PROTECTION AND ADVOCACYSERVICE SAYS THE HOTLINE WOULDADDRESS A LONG-STANDING PROBLEM."THERE ARE STORIES IF YOU TALKTO A PROVIDERS ABOUT HAVING TOCALL AROUND AND MAKING DOZENS OFPHONE CALLS BEFORE THEY CAN FINDA SERVICE THAT A PERSON NEEDS.OFTEN ITS KINDA SHORT TIMECRISISINTERVENTION OR CRISISSTABIALIZATION."THE NON-PROFIT SERVES THOSE WITHDISABILITIES AND MENTAL ILLNESS.MCWILLIAMS IS HAPPY TO FINALLYSEE ACTION."THERE ARE PROBLEMS GETTINGCOMMUNITY SERVICES ESPECIALLY SOTO SEE THAT THERE'SLEGISLATION MOVING FORWARD, EVENMAKING A CHANGE LIKE THIS ISREALLY SATIFISFYING.""IT'S NOT GONNA SOLVE ALL OF OURPROBLEMS BUT IT IS SOMETHINGTHAT WE CAN DO GIVEN OUR CURRENTRESOURCES TO MAKE SERVICEEASIER."THE STATE HOUSE HAS TO APPROVESOME CHANGES THE SENATE MADEBEFORE THE BILLGOES TO GOVERNOR GRETCHENWHITMER'S DESK.WHEN PASSED... MICHIGAN'SHOTLINE WOULD COMBINE THESUICIDE HOTLINE..OPIOID HOTLINE..

AND IN-PATIENTPSYCH BED REGISTRY.OUR STATE WOULD BECOME ONLY THESECOND STATE IN TH