UK and Ireland publish suggested NI powersharing deal

UK and Ireland publish suggested NI powersharing deal

UK and Ireland publish suggested NI powersharing deal

The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney delivered a press conference outside Stormont on Thursday evening after both governments jointly published a suggested powersharing deal.

Report by Jonesia.

Stormont: Draft deal aims to break Northern Ireland deadlock

UK, Ireland publish draft agreement to restore power-sharing to devolved government ahead of Monday...
Al Jazeera - Published


