Facebook called out for not banning political ads, even false ones

Facebook called out for not banning political ads, even false ones | OneIndia News

Facebook called out for not banning political ads, even false ones | OneIndia News

Facebook has decided not to ban political ads or limit their targeting in a move that has received widespread criticism.

The social networking giant's rival Twitter banned political ads outright last October.

Facebook's main digital ad rival Google limited how ads can be targeted to specific groups of people.

Facebook has decided not to do either of these as it believes: “People should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public”.
Facebook again refuses to ban political ads, even false ones

Facebook again refuses to ban political ads, even false ones

Despite escalating pressure ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Facebook...
LA Expert Discusses "Delete Facebook" Trend

Jessica Levinson talks Facebook refusing to ban political ads – even if they contain false information

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 06:26Published

Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facebook said Thursday it'll give users the option to see fewer political and social issue ads. As Fred Katayama reports, the moves come ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

