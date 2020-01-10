Global  

Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika padukone over her JNU visit|Oneindia

Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika padukone over her JNU visit|Oneindia

Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika padukone over her JNU visit|Oneindia

JNU V-C MEETS HRD MINISTRY OFFICIALS TODAY, SMRITI IRANI HITS OUT AT DEEPIKA OVER JNU VISIT, AKHILESH YADAV SHOWS SUPPORT FOR DEEPIKA PADUKONE, SC: ALL RESTRICTIVE ORDERS TO BE REVIEWED WITHIN 1 WEEK, SETBACK FOR CYRUS MISTRY SC PUTS NCLAT ORDER ON HOLD, US HOUSE VOTES TO CURB TRUMP'S POWERS TO WAGE WAR AGAINST IRAN AND OTHER NEWS
It's her right to stand by people who want India's destruction: Smriti Irani on Deepika's JNU visit

In another attack on actress Deepika Padukone over her visit to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University...
DNA - Published

Smriti Irani: Deepika Padukone made her political affiliation known in 2011

*New Delhi:* Among the leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party slamming actor Deepika Padukone...
Mid-Day - Published


srjsingh67

सूरज सिंह RT @OpIndia_com: Deepika Padukone knew she is standing beside those who want to see the destruction of India: Union Minister Smriti Irani… 32 seconds ago

KhalidA53469445

Khalid Ahmed RT @editorji: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday hitting out Deepika Padukone, said that she stood with those who divide India #JNU #Dee… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Deepika Padukone For Visiting JNU Protests In Delhi [Video]Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Deepika Padukone For Visiting JNU Protests In Delhi

Watch drama Queen Rakhi Sawant slamming and Supporting Deepika Padukone for her visit to JNU Campus and meeting Aishe Ghosh and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:44Published

Pakistan Expresses Their Happiness To Deepika Padukone For Her JNU Visit [Video]Pakistan Expresses Their Happiness To Deepika Padukone For Her JNU Visit

In the now-deleted tweet, Major General Asif Ghafoor had hailed Deepika Padukone for 'standing both with youth and the truth'.Watch what he wrote in this video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:18Published

