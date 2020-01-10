Global  

Trump touts Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

Trump touts Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

Trump touts Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the election year with a boisterous rally in Ohio, where he delivered a tough-on-militants message and lashed out at his critics.

Eve Johnson reports.
