US Ambassador: Trump wants peace

US Ambassador: Trump wants peace

US Ambassador: Trump wants peace

Woody Johnson, the US Ambassador to the UK, insists that Donald Trump's killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was in the name of peace.
