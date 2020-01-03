Global  

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanked fellow star Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober during an acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday.
