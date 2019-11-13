Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday when Pete Dye died at age 94.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday when Pete Dye died at age 94
FOX Sports - Published

Golf: Dye, designer of famous island green hole, dead at 94

Golf course architect Pete Dye, best known for designing the famous island green par-three hole at...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABCNews4

ABC News 4 ICYMI: Legendary golf course designer Pete Dye passed away on Thursday. Dye's challenging courses can be found aro… https://t.co/dnYVagAOYI 10 seconds ago

JeffPSU90

swamp saver RT @tru2psu: A genius! - Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/XBpGzs5Mtu via @BostonGlobe 3 minutes ago

tru2psu

Thomas B A genius! - Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/XBpGzs5Mtu via @BostonGlobe 7 minutes ago

aneffsaneff

David Neff RT @WPTV: Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/j6L6sahomk 12 minutes ago

WPTV

WPTV Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/j6L6sahomk 40 minutes ago

Goalsncom

Goals News Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies https://t.co/Gpns2cw1y2 https://t.co/2KClTbDPIR 2 hours ago

DPostSports

Denver Post Sports Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/LloDy3skVR 2 hours ago

WeLoveSTL

All things St. Louis Famed golf course designer behind Metro East course passes away at age 94 https://t.co/19LpTglfJM https://t.co/sRov8cPlb2 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boca Raton city leaders decide to restart designer search for new public golf course [Video]Boca Raton city leaders decide to restart designer search for new public golf course

It’s back to the drawing board for a new public golf course in Boca Raton. Boca City Council wants to look for a new architect, delaying an already years-long process. City council and the Boca..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.