Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sara is all praise for daddy Saif's "Jawaani Jaaneman" Trailer

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Sara is all praise for daddy Saif's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer

Sara is all praise for daddy Saif's "Jawaani Jaaneman" Trailer

Its has just been a day to the trailer launch of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya Furniturewala starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman"and it has already become the talk of the town.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sara reviews Saif’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ trailer

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and newbie Alaya Furniturewala starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ has become the talk...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saif, Alaya's starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer out now [Video]Saif, Alaya's starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer out now

Saif Ali Khan, Alaya furniturewala starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" trailer is finally out now. The trailer gives the glimpse of Saif portraying the role of a person who likes to party and flirt with girls..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.