Sara is all praise for daddy Saif's "Jawaani Jaaneman" Trailer 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:48s - Published Sara is all praise for daddy Saif's "Jawaani Jaaneman" Trailer Its has just been a day to the trailer launch of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya Furniturewala starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman"and it has already become the talk of the town.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sara reviews Saif’s ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ trailer Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and newbie Alaya Furniturewala starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ has become the talk...

IndiaTimes - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this