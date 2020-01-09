Global  

Bill Cosby seeks new appeal with Pennsylvania State Supreme Court

Bill Cosby seeks new appeal with Pennsylvania State Supreme Court

Bill Cosby seeks new appeal with Pennsylvania State Supreme Court

Incarcerated comedian Bill Cosby is asking judges at the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to consider his latest appeal against his s*x assault conviction.
Bill Cosby Appeals Sexual Assault Case To Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Bill Cosby Appeals Sexual Assault Case To Pennsylvania Supreme CourtWatch VideoBill Cosby filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court on Thursday.
Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania top court to hear appeal on sex crime conviction

Lawyers for Bill Cosby on Thursday asked the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to hear his appeal of his...
