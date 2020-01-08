BG ♥️ #SouthernCollective RT @cnni: Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them film clips. Turns out, the creatures have the ability to watch 3D movies… 10 minutes ago

weiner soldier Very important announcement: Scientists put 3D glasses on a cuttlefish and the conclusion is that they look fly as… https://t.co/x4lUKxU6Cc 14 minutes ago

Money is Power RT @SantaMariaTimes: Cuttlefish have the ability to watch 3D movies and react to them much like they would if they saw the real thing out i… 21 minutes ago

Ms Eerie Guts 🕷 RT @LucienGreaves: A cuttlefish in 3D glasses https://t.co/RxUWT3MQJR https://t.co/HEfzVcpo4f 25 minutes ago

Tagovailoa • Jeudy 2020 I would like to know who is funding this research. https://t.co/88JxqPni0S 41 minutes ago

Follow the Ginger RT @ambermruffin: Scientists be getting high https://t.co/XKjEa0vViW 45 minutes ago

Tanya Cyre RT @alfonslopeztena: Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them 3D movies of shrimps. They react to them much like they would… 59 minutes ago