Scientists Put 3D Glasses on Cuttlefish to See How They Attack Prey

Scientists Put 3D Glasses on Cuttlefish to See How They Attack Prey

Scientists Put 3D Glasses on Cuttlefish to See How They Attack Prey

Cuttlefish were fitted with oversized 3D glasses to help scientists understand how they calculate distance when attacking a moving target.
Why scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them images of shrimp

The image of cuttlefish wearing 3D glasses may appear comical, but researchers say it could help...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthy


Yes, This Cuttlefish Is Wearing 3-D Glasses

Scientists knew octopuses and squid don’t have any depth perception, but they had a hunch their...
NYTimes.com - Published


joBeeGeorgeous

BG ♥️ #SouthernCollective RT @cnni: Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them film clips. Turns out, the creatures have the ability to watch 3D movies… 10 minutes ago

Aimdiddles

weiner soldier Very important announcement: Scientists put 3D glasses on a cuttlefish and the conclusion is that they look fly as… https://t.co/x4lUKxU6Cc 14 minutes ago

MiracleSeeeker

Money is Power RT @SantaMariaTimes: Cuttlefish have the ability to watch 3D movies and react to them much like they would if they saw the real thing out i… 21 minutes ago

lizzieborden6

Ms Eerie Guts 🕷 RT @LucienGreaves: A cuttlefish in 3D glasses https://t.co/RxUWT3MQJR https://t.co/HEfzVcpo4f 25 minutes ago

Cogita_ante_sal

Tagovailoa • Jeudy 2020 I would like to know who is funding this research. https://t.co/88JxqPni0S 41 minutes ago

MRomaskyComics

Follow the Ginger RT @ambermruffin: Scientists be getting high https://t.co/XKjEa0vViW 45 minutes ago

CyreTanya

Tanya Cyre RT @alfonslopeztena: Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them 3D movies of shrimps. They react to them much like they would… 59 minutes ago

IAMNERDIShare

I.Share Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them film clips. The results were surprising ...... https://t.co/hj0352kAPK 1 hour ago


Cuttlefish Wears 3-D Glasses [Video]Cuttlefish Wears 3-D Glasses

Scientists found out cuttlefish have great depth perception after they put 3-D glasses on the celephods.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:39Published

