Amy Schumer undergoing IVF treatment now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published Amy Schumer undergoing IVF treatment Amy Schumer is undergoing IVF treatment, eight months after welcoming her son Gene into the world with her husband Chris Fischer.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PerthNow Despite a fairly horrendous pregnancy and labour for her first child Gene, Amy Schumer is determined to go back for… https://t.co/gkUXrX3o4O 9 hours ago divaswiki Amy Schumer undergoing IVF treatment https://t.co/oseTfHgK9W https://t.co/MXhGBWrI1F 9 hours ago あき Amy Schumer has revealed she is feeling "really run down and emotional" while undergoing IVF treatment and asked fa… https://t.co/GSpVbnAb2P 11 hours ago One Love Amy Schumer has revealed she is feeling "really run down and emotional" while undergoing IVF treatment and asked fa… https://t.co/BpqlSNKMlI 11 hours ago Metro Entertainment Amy Schumer is undergoing IVF treatment to conceive her second child https://t.co/07LfvPsE7W 12 hours ago