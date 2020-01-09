Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit
Oprah Winfrey has hit back after a report claimed she advised Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step down as senior members of Britain's royal family.
