Bill Cosby seeks new appeal with Pennsylvania State Supreme Court 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published Bill Cosby seeks new appeal with Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Incarcerated comedian Bill Cosby is asking judges at the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to consider his latest appeal against his s*x assault conviction.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WENN Bill Cosby Seeks New Appeal With Pennsylvania State Supreme Court https://t.co/lMeenco086 11 hours ago