Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage

The bushfire crisis has piled pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the U.N.

Paris climate accord last year.
Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Friday (Jan 10) to protest against government inaction on climate change, as bushfires ravage large swathes of the country, incinerating wildlife and polluting the air.

Major roads in Sydney were blocked as protesters chanted "ScoMo has got to go," referring to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while others held posters that read, 'There is no climate B' and 'Save us from hell'.

There were similar protests in Canberra, the capital, and Melbourne where air quality turned so noxious this month that the two cities featured among places with the most polluted air on earth.

Since October, 27 people have been killed and thousands subjected to repeat evacuations as monster and unpredictable fires scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, or an area the size of South Korea.



