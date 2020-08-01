Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Health Headlines - 1-8-20

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Health Headlines - 1-8-20

Health Headlines - 1-8-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how more people are beating cancer with death rates declining.

Some groups and cancers still have room to get better.

Also, the number of scooter injuries have increased over the past year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Opioid deaths, drug shortages and rising costs: What's wrong with the drug industry?

Last year's headlines pointed to shocking rates of opioid addiction and death, looming drug...
CTV News - Published

Healthy lifestyle can help stave off diseases for extra decade, study finds

Healthy lifestyle can help stave off diseases for extra decade, study findsLiving a healthy lifestyle can help you stave off diseases for an extra decade, new research has...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 1-9-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 1-9-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how smoking is not only bad for your physical health but your mental health too. A study shows that green tea can extend your life. Also, the number of alcohol..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

Health trends at CES [Video]Health trends at CES

Health is a big trend at this year's CES. There are smart pajamas that can detect falls and a new line of pantyhose named Sheertex. There are also many wireless charging products at the consumer..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.