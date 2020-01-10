Global  

Lizzo gives emotional speech during show in Melbourne: "This isn’t just an Australia crisis, this is a global crisis"

Lizzo gives emotional speech during show in Melbourne: 'This isn’t just an Australia crisis, this is a global crisis'

Lizzo gives emotional speech during show in Melbourne: "This isn’t just an Australia crisis, this is a global crisis"

The incredible moment singer Lizzo stopped her show in Melbourne to talk about the bushfire crisis that is currently ongoing in Australia.
Lizzo gives emotional speech during show in Melbourne: "This isn’t just an Australia crisis, this is a global crisis"

The incredible moment singer Lizzo stopped her show in Melbourne to talk about the bushfire crisis that is currently ongoing in Australia.

The clip, filmed on January 8, shows Lizzo clutching a cuddly koala while discussing the crisis.

During her speech, Lizzo can be heard saying: “I felt so bad coming here at this time, so when I came here I wanted to do anything that I could to bring awareness to the world about the bushfires and the tragedy, because this isn’t just an Australia crisis, this is a global crisis.” “I will not shut up about it until we all realise that this is our planet that we ALL share, this is OUR home that we ALL inhabit, and these animals and this wildlife is just as important as we are and it deserves to live as much as we do.”




