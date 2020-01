Health Headlines - 1-9-20

A NEW STUDY SUGGESTS... SMOKINGIS NOT ONLY BAD FOR YOURPHYSICALHEALTH... BUT YOUR MENTAL WELLBEING AS WELL.ISRAELI RESEARCHERS SURVEYEDMORE THAN TWO THOUSAND COLLEGESTUDENTS...AND FOUND..

THOSE WHO SMOKEDCIGARETTES HAD DOUBLE... ANDSOMETIMES TRIPLE... THE RATESOF CLINICAL DEPRESSION...COMPARED TO THEIRNON-SMOKING PEERS.THE SMOKERS WERE ALSO MORELIKELY TO HAVE SYMPTOMS OFDEPRESSION.

THE LINK WASEVIDENT... REGARDLESS OF THEIRECONOMIC OR SOCIO-POLITICALBACKGROUNDS.EARLIER IN FOX ON BUSINESS... WETOLD YOU THAT TEA MAY EXTENDYOUR LIFE...WE'LL HERE ARE SOME MOREDETAILS.RESEARCHERS IN CHINA STUDIEDMORE THAN 100-THOUSAND PEOPLEOVER SEVEN YEARS...AND FOUND... PEOPLE WHO DRANKGREEN TEA AT LEAST THREE TIMES AWEEK... EXTENDEDTHEIR LIVES BY MORE THAN AYEAR... ONCE THEY TURNED 50.THEY ARE ALSO MORE THAN 20PERCENT LESS LIKELY TO DIEFROM HEART DISEASEOR STROKE.THE BENEFITS SEEM TO BE MOREPRONOUNCED IN MEN THAN WOMEN.THE NUMBER OF ALCOHOL-RELATEDDEATHS MORE THAN DOUBLED...BETWEEN19-99 AND 20-17.... ACCORDING TOA NEW STUDY.RESEARCHERS WITH THE NATIONALINSTITUTE ON ALCOHOL ABUSE ANDALCOHOLISM... LOOKEDAT DEATH CERTIFICATE DATA... ANDFOUND... THERE WERE NEARLY36-THOUSANDALCOHOL-RELATED DEATHS IN 19-99.BY 2017..

THAT NUMBER HAD GROWNTO MORE THAN 72-THOUSAND.ABOUT HALF OF THOSE DEATHS WEREFROM LIVER DISEASE..OVERDOSING..

ORMIXING ALCOHOL WITH OTHER DRUGS.RESEARCHERS FOUND..

MEN DIED ATA HIGHER RATE THAN WOMEN..

BUTTHE LARGEST ANNUALINCREASE IN DEATHS..

WAS AMONGWHITE WOMEN.