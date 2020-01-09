Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. officials say it's 'highly likely' Iranian missile brought down Ukrainian airliner

United States officials say they believe a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday,...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


At least 4 airliners have been shot down since 1983

If an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, it would be at least the fifth such...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jpcrowe_crowe

triffid RT @CBSThisMorning: #BREAKING: @CBSNews has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours afte… 13 minutes ago

pastorabharris

Pastor A.B. Harris RT @CBSEveningNews: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: "We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence,… 19 minutes ago

pastorabharris

Pastor A.B. Harris RT @CBSEveningNews: WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says evidence "indicates that the [Ukrainian] plane was shot down by an Iranian surfa… 20 minutes ago

BobRoberts780

BobRoberts780 RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.… 20 minutes ago

soramiffy

 RT @CBSEveningNews: NEW: "CBS News has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the… 21 minutes ago

Vivgrace2017

VIV 🇺🇸 🌎✈️🌹MAGA🌹 RT @ItalianAFC: US officials 'confident' plane shot down in Iran https://t.co/MGDBSRU6zk Sent via @updayUK 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials [Video]Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials

Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 12:57Published

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

New evidence indicates the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this week was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.