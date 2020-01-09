Global  

Selena Gomez's new album was 'nightmare to deal with'

Selena Gomez's new album was 'nightmare to deal with'

Selena Gomez's new album was 'nightmare to deal with'

Selena Gomez endured a "nightmare" process to complete her new album because her health struggles caused her to repeatedly go back to the drawing board.
Selena Gomez Drops New Album 'Rare' - Stream, Download, & Listen!

This is not a drill – Selena Gomez has released her brand-new album Rare! The singer shared her...
Selena Gomez's Rare Album Lyrics Decoded: Justin Bieber, Self-Love and More

Selena Gomez has returned. The 27-year-old singer dropped her highly anticipated new album Rare on...
