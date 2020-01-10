Global  

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice to Discuss "State of Court" in Gulfport Friday Morning

- mississippi state supreme court- chief justice mike randolph - has been busy all week -- and all year - swearing in some- of the state's top judges and - officials...but he's making his- say to south mississippi this - morning.- chief justice randloph is set t- join the gulf coast business- council at the knight non-- profit center in gulfport at 8- am- to talk about the "state of the- court."

- during the special address, he- will provide information on - the upcoming 2020 docket, and - discuss the court's - important role in our state - government.




