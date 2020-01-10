Global  

Sir David Attenborough attends opening of JMW Turner exhibition

Sir David Attenborough attends opening of JMW Turner exhibition

Sir David Attenborough attends opening of JMW Turner exhibition

Sir David Attenborough attended the opening of the Turner and the Thames exhibition at Turner's House in Twickenham, south-west London.

The exhibition, taking place at the recently restored home of JMW Turner, marks the first time Turner's original artwork has returned to the house the artist designed for himself .
