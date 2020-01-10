Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU Violence: Delhi police makes shocking revelation, says Left group led violence

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
JNU Violence: Delhi police makes shocking revelation, says Left group led violence

JNU Violence: Delhi police makes shocking revelation, says Left group led violence

ANOTHER SHOCKING TWIST IN THE JNU VIOLENCE CASE...AFTER FACING FLAK FOR ITS ROLE IN THE JNU VIOLENCE NOW THE DELHI POLICE HAS REVEALED THAT THAT NINE SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN CONNECTION WITH THE VIOLENCE ON THE JNU CAMPUS ON SUNDAY EVENING.

DCP JOY TIRKEY SAID THAT JNU STUDENTS' UNION PRESIDENT AISHE GHOSH LED THE MOB THAT ATTACKED THE PERIYAR HOSTEL ON THE EVENING OF JANUARY 5.

POLICE HAS BLAMED THE LEFT GROUP FOR THE VIOLENCE ON JAN 5th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh [Video]No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh

Minutes after the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is named as suspect in JNU violence by Delhi police, IANS speaks to her.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 06:59Published

Prakash Javadekar claims malafide campaign run against ABVP | OneIndia News [Video]Prakash Javadekar claims malafide campaign run against ABVP | OneIndia News

Delhi police blames left groups for violence in JNU, Aishe Ghosh rejects Delhi police claims, Prakash Javadekar claims malafide campaign was run against ABVP, Smriti Irani takes a jibe at Deepika..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.