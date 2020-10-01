Get Fit Friday 01/10/20 - 2020 Journey

Beth jeffers and i'm joined here at the fitness factor.

Whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: with whitney brown and we are continuing our journey into 2020 and we call it a journey because we want you to take things a step at a time.

And last week we talked about goal setting and this week we want to kind of give you some tips about weight loss.

That's i would say the number one or number two goal of every new year actually and so number one is that you want to stick with it.i think sometimes personally, i see things that are advertised out there that are easy and that's a red flag.

We want to tell you that right now.

That is a red flag.

If it's easy andt comes on fast, off fast and you don't have to do anything to get it off, don't believe it.

Whitney brown: that's right.

The hard work is the same.

Everybody's got to do the hard work, put in the time, put in the effort no matter what.

So one of the things that we coach our clients to do is no matter what their goals are, we want to talk about it being sustainable.

We talked about that a little bit last week.

What does your life look like and how can we make you live the best life possible but in a healthy way and taking steps towards your goals all the time.

So it's not about losing 0 pounds in one month, 40 pounds one month.

What we want to do is set you up for success by making changes that will last and then give you the results that you want longterm.

Beth jeffers: we have a program here that we like to use because it's something that you can do every day and change your eating habits and add some exercise and kind of learn how to kind of change your lifestyle because that's what's going to work longterm, not for just six weeks.

Because you take out one of your macro nutrients and you actually do drop weight because if you have a calorie deficit you will drop weight.

That's a fact.

But will it stay off?

That's what's super important.

Whitney brown: the all or nothing approach is very easy.

That kind of trap in that spiral to get into.

Oh it's the holidays, i'll just eat whatever i want and get back into it in january and then january you're eating perfectly all the time and neither one of those lifestyles are sustainable.

So what we're doing is looking for something right in the middle where you can have fun and you can enjoy yourself, but also be healthy.

Nourish yourself with good foods, but also enjoy yourself as well.

So you want to think about finding a program that fits your lifestyle.

We offer some at the factor and i know there's some places around town offering some programs as well.

Whitney brown: so do a little research into your gym, your trainers, and some programs in your area and see if maybe there's something that somewhere that can help you kind of find that balance that's right for you.

Beth jeffers: our program here's called reboot 2020, hence the rebooting of our body and our lifestyle.

So non- members can come and we don't try to force anybody to be a