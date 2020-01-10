Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Is Ilhan Omar Lying Again?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Is Ilhan Omar Lying Again?

Is Ilhan Omar Lying Again?

Ilhan Omar is being accused of lying about Israel and the BDS movement.

Omar lashed out at President Trump's policy of applying "maximum pressure" on Iran through tightened sanctions.

Omar says that "sanctions are economic warfare." Yet, Omar is one of the most prominent supporters of the Boycott-Divest-Sanctions movement against Israel.

At a town hall Thursday, Omar brushed off criticism that she is a hypocrite.

"BDS movement is a movement that is driven by the people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Is Ilhan Omar Lying Again?

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Meet Dalia Al-Aqidi: The Republican Iraqi Refugee Seeking To Unseat Ilhan Omar

A Muslim immigrant from Iraq hoping to unseat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has accused her rival of...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Rep. Ilhan Omar’s New Militarism-Cheering Election Opponent – OpEd

Just like you should not judge a book by its cover, you should not judge a political candidate by his...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DenverDScott01

Denver Scott @thefug8 @KarmazenukSteve @Ilhan There are none, Omar is also blatantly lying here, yet again. King Jr, like his father, was a republican. 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ilhan Omar To Kick Off Re-Election Campaign Thursday Night [Video]Ilhan Omar To Kick Off Re-Election Campaign Thursday Night

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is slated to kick off her 2020 re-election campaign Thursday night in Minneapolis, Ali Lucia reports (0:16). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Jan. 23, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:16Published

Iranian journalist accuses Ilhan Omar of smear campaign [Video]Iranian journalist accuses Ilhan Omar of smear campaign

Masih Alinejad accused Ilhan Omar of joining a smear campaign against her

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.