Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The World’s First Battery Powered Wearable Robot

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
The World’s First Battery Powered Wearable Robot

The World’s First Battery Powered Wearable Robot

The Guardian XO is the world's first battery powered wearable robot which can safely lift up to 200 pounds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlanaTaylor4

Alana Taylor RT @HondaCanada: The world’s first omni-directional driving wheel system is coming for you, Montreal. 🤖 Developed by Honda’s robotics team… 1 hour ago

HondaCanada

Honda Canada Inc. The world’s first omni-directional driving wheel system is coming for you, Montreal. 🤖 Developed by Honda’s robotic… https://t.co/QqL2y7jpAq 1 hour ago

naochan0708sai

なおや RT @hamiltonwatch: Hamilton changed the watch industry forever in 1957 with the world's first electrical, battery-powered watch. These blac… 6 hours ago

Ike_Kiefer

Directed^Energy world's first battery-powered full-body exoskeleton https://t.co/wEDP0pcvh2 15 hours ago

kaffjamesnewtow

james kaff It is understood that Qingdao Port is investing in a hydrogen-powered automated rail crane. The rail crane adopts t… https://t.co/PCQ9wdhdch 15 hours ago

hamiltonwatch

HamiltonWatch Hamilton changed the watch industry forever in 1957 with the world's first electrical, battery-powered watch. These… https://t.co/sVt1OwU17f 1 day ago

rschock613

Ron Schock 🇺🇸 Meet the Guardian XO from @Sarcos_Robotics, the world's first battery-powered robot that helps humans safely lift u… https://t.co/AWNHuiGoTr 2 days ago

PumpShopPro

PumpShop Pro French manufacturer unveils world's first hybrid ultracapacitor-powered electric motorbike - The Manufacturer… https://t.co/SioTjRNA85 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First rodeo at National Western is Colorado vs the World [Video]First rodeo at National Western is Colorado vs the World

First rodeo at National Western is Colorado vs the World

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:47Published

The world’s first battery powered wearable robot [Video]The world’s first battery powered wearable robot

The Guardian XO is the world&apos;s first battery powered wearable robot which can safely lift up to 200 pounds.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.