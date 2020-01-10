Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time between North America and Britain.

Reuters reports that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to Canada to be with the couple's son Archie.

After spending the holidays in Canada, Harry and Meghan returned to Britain to announce their plans to build a more “progressive” role, which includes being financially independent.

A royal source says claims that neither The Queen nor Prince Charles were consulted before Harry and Meghan released their statement, leaving senior royals hurt and disappointed.

The Duke and Dutchess have hinted at feeling disturbed by the impact of the intense British media scrutiny.

A YouGov poll of 1,327 Britons found that 45% supported the couple’s decision to step back from royal life.