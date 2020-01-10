Global  

'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX

'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX

'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX

Boeing has released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was &quot;designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys&quot;.

Francis Maguire reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Designed by clowns': Boeing emails reveal cover-ups in 737 Max development

'There will not be any type of simulator training required…Boeing will not allow that to happen'...
Independent - Published

Boeing's MAX aircraft ‘designed by clowns’, say internal messages

Internal messages released by Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have revealed that employees at the company had...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



