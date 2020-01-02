Global  

Did ex-Nissan boss really escape Japan in a box?

Did ex-Nissan boss really escape Japan in a box?The BBC's John Simpson pushes Carlos Ghosn on how he managed to flee to Lebanon.
Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan: statement

The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in...
Ghosn lawyer says former Nissan boss 'betrayed' him

Lawyer for ex-Nissan chief says he was angry over his client's escape but understood his decision to...
What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan [Video]What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan

TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in..

New details emerge about Ghosn's escape [Video]New details emerge about Ghosn's escape

On December 29, Carlos Ghosn walked out of his house in Tokyo wearing a hat and a surgical mask in plain view of security cameras.

