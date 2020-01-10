Global  

Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy

Clive Lewis has said he would be in favour of a referendum on the future of the Royal Family.

Speaking in Brixton, the Labour leadership hopeful said: "There's been lots of discussion about the fact that the monarchy is quite large, that there are a lot of people being paid by the public purse." The MP for Norwich South raised the idea of a referendum after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would step back as senior royals.

