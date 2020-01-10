Safe driving around semi trucks

New on daybreak new on daybreaká there were more than four thousand semi truck related crashes reported to the minnesota department of public safety in 20á18... with 43 of them being fatal.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live now to explain how drivers can safely travel next to semis.

I'm sure some drivers feel nervous when driving around semi trucks... i know i'm one of them.

So here are some things drivers should remember while passing a semi.

Semi horn honking nat sound that was a lot harder than it looks by the way.

Some drivers might get annoyed getting stuck behind a semi because they can't see around the truck and sometimes they go slower.

But the most important thing to remember is to not drive closely behind them, thinking they'll drive faster.

This only puts you and the truck driver in harms way because they can't see you in their mirrors.

But the trucking industry is working hard to also make sure their drivers are watching out for other vehicles too.

Phil green spent 18 years of his life driving semi's because he was tired of looking at the four walls in the office everyday.

He says the biggest issue he came across with other drivers on the road is them not knowing when to stop and just let "when i wanted to turn left, people don't stop at the stop sign á they go all the way up to the edge of the intersection and now i've got to avoid them to try to get around the corner or i have to let them go first.

So it's just not knowing the limitations."

Green says being a truck driver requires long hours, but he always made sure to pull over and take a quick nap so he could stay alert at all times.

The trucking industry is in high demand for more drivers, so you'll see more and more semis out on