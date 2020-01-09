Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trending: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures Removed

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures Removed

Trending: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures Removed

Madame Tussauds Museum in London announced that it has removed the wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its royal family set to TO mirror their "progressive new role within the royal institution."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family ExhibitPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family exhibit at...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTMZ.comAceShowbizCBS NewsDaily Caller


Madame Tussauds Removes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures From Royal Room

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, England have been moved...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comAceShowbizBBC Local NewsE! OnlineRIA Nov.Mid-DayCTV NewsSify



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift [Video]Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time between North America..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift [Video]Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

The cost of protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as they remove themselves from senior royal duties, could run into millions of dollars. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.