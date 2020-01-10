Global  

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

According to CNN, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that British intelligence has reached the same conclusion.

CNN reports that the plane had crashed shortly after it took off from Tehran airport on Wednesday.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 176 passengers and aircrew, all killed in the crash.

On Thursday, CNN aired a video it obtained that apparently shows a missile striking an object over Tehran's skies at the time of the commercial jet's crash.

CNN states that it cannot independently verify the video.

Citing U.S. officials, CBS News reports that a satellite detected infrared blips of two missile launches, then another of an explosion.

The network states that officials were confident the plane was shot down by a missile.

Newsweek quotes three US and Iraqi officials as saying they believe a Russian-made Tor M1 surface to air missile had struck the plane.
