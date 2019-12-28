Amy Schumer Talks About Her IVF Challenges

Amy Schumer is no stranger to talking openly about her personal life to spark discussions and draw attention to social causes.

In 2019, her baby gender reveal called attention to the plight of female farmworkers.

In her Netflix special, "Growing," she shared that her husband is on the autism spectrum.

After welcoming their first child, a boy named Gene in May, the comedian is now trying for another child.

But she revealed her struggle on Instagram.