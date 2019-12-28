Global  

Amy Schumer Talks About Her IVF Challenges

Amy Schumer is no stranger to talking openly about her personal life to spark discussions and draw attention to social causes.

In 2019, her baby gender reveal called attention to the plight of female farmworkers.

In her Netflix special, "Growing," she shared that her husband is on the autism spectrum.

After welcoming their first child, a boy named Gene in May, the comedian is now trying for another child.

But she revealed her struggle on Instagram.
Amy Schumer Is "Feeling Really Run Down" as She Undergoes IVF

Amy Schumer is sharing a personal message about her IVF journey. Back in May, the actress and...
E! Online - Published


Amy Schumer undergoing IVF to expand her family

Comedienne Amy Schumer has started the process of in vitro fertilisation to expand her family, just eight months after welcoming her first child.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Amy Schumer's C-section took 3 hours

Amy Schumer's doctors spent three hours in theatre with her when she delivered her son Gene seven months ago.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:44Published

