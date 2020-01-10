Global  

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

The cost of protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as they remove themselves from senior royal duties, could run into millions of dollars.

Adam Reed reports.
Meghan goes back to Canada to be with son Archie after royal rift

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the...
Prince Harry and Meghan's split from royals causes uproar in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth has given royal staff just days to come up with a workable solution to Prince Harry...
Meghan returns to Canada as British royals iron out rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time..

Meghan Returns To Canada As British Royals Iron Out Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time between North America..

